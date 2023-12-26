Brokerages Set Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) PT at $10.42

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

NYSE:CWK opened at $10.60 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,828.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,828.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $76,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,832,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,475,446.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,579,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,540,000 after purchasing an additional 665,070 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,232,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,408,000 after purchasing an additional 834,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,967,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,542,000 after purchasing an additional 77,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,345,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,449,000 after purchasing an additional 376,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,076,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 26,869 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Free Report

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.