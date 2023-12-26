Brokerages Set SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target at $140.00

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $126.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.07. SiTime has a 12 month low of $81.09 and a 12 month high of $142.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 1.87.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.69 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 38.21%. Equities analysts forecast that SiTime will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $110,469.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,049,310.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,706,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $110,469.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,049,310.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,078 shares of company stock worth $452,725. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in SiTime by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in SiTime by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

