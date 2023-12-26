Brokerages Set Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Price Target at $53.20

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.20.

Several research firms recently commented on SRCL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $50.45 on Friday. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $56.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1,008.80, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 54.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

