Burt Wealth Advisors Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Burt Wealth Advisors cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,043 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.2% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock opened at $374.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.69.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

