Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.33. 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 2,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Calloway’s Nursery Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14.

Calloway’s Nursery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calloway's Nursery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calloway's Nursery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.