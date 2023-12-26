Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,180,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $79.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

