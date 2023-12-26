CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Trading Up 4.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04.

About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR), formerly known as Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit), is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002.

