Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 8.8% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.