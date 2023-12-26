Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives $99.00 Average PT from Analysts

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWST. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CWST

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $86.12 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 134.56, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,634,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,882,000 after acquiring an additional 532,019 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,047,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,506,000 after acquiring an additional 55,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,679,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,409,000 after purchasing an additional 91,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 41.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,953,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,080,000 after purchasing an additional 572,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Free Report

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.