CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CF Industries in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $80.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average of $78.15. CF Industries has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $91.43. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in CF Industries by 72,177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,602,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

