Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Price Performance

Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12.

Institutional Trading of Cheetah Mobile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

