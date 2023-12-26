China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE CGA opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $27.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.61. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $4.45.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 12.22%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

