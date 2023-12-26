China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHNR opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $4.40.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
