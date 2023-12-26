Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

CIEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. Ciena has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $181,300.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,784.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $197,135.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,646,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $181,300.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,784.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,587 shares of company stock worth $1,373,163 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ciena by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Ciena by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

