Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,136 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $192,928,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,006,000 after buying an additional 2,799,127 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

