Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.97. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29.

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

