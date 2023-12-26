Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.57 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.66.

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $95.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day moving average is $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $64.97 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,708,000 after buying an additional 65,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 345.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after buying an additional 722,284 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 746,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,063,000 after buying an additional 146,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,085,000 after buying an additional 241,948 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

