Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

NASDAQ JVA opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Coffee has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coffee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coffee by 186.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Coffee by 78.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coffee by 50.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

