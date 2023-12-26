Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 12,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 44,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Cogna Educação Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.

About Cogna Educação

(Get Free Report)

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

Read More

