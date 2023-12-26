Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,422 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.06% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,225.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $208,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,469 shares in the company, valued at $477,225.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $76,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,025.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $800.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.77. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $85.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.26%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

