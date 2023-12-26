Comparing Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) & Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY)

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) and Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agricultural Bank of China and Keppel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agricultural Bank of China $178.94 billion 0.73 $38.51 billion $2.52 3.72 Keppel $4.80 billion 1.98 $680.68 million N/A N/A

Agricultural Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agricultural Bank of China 0 0 0 0 N/A Keppel 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Agricultural Bank of China and Keppel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Agricultural Bank of China and Keppel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agricultural Bank of China 20.66% 9.70% 0.72% Keppel N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Agricultural Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Keppel pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Agricultural Bank of China pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Agricultural Bank of China has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agricultural Bank of China beats Keppel on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company also provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services; and personal fund collection and automatic transfer services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; telephone, mobile, self-service, television, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; fund management services; asset custodian services; and insurance and reinsurance related products and services. The company operates domestic branches, including specialized institutions, training institutes, tier-1 branches, tier-2 branches, tier-1 sub-branches, foundation-level branch outlets and other establishments; overseas branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, New York, Dubai International Financial Centre, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Sydney, Luxemburg, Dubai, London, Macao, and Hanoi; and overseas representative offices in Vancouver, Taipei, Sao Paulo, and Dushanbe. Agricultural Bank of China Limited was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the energy and environment, urban development, connectivity, and asset management businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities; produces jacking systems; and operates food hubs. The company also sources, fabricates, and supplies steel components; owns ships; invests in and manages properties; operates golf clubs; owns and operates hotels; develops residential and commercial properties; develops district heating and cooling systems; generates and supplies power; purchases and sells gaseous fuels; retails telecommunication equipment and accessories; and designs and constructs waste-to-energy plants. In addition, it engages in the ship repairing, shipbuilding, and conversion activities; chartering of ships, barges, and boats with the crew; general wholesale and oilfield equipment trading activities; and development and operation of data centers. Further, the company offers fixed and other telecommunication, fund management, project management and procurement, financial, real estate investment trust management, logistics, warehousing, investment advisory, offshore and marine-related, supply chain, and environmental infrastructure and solid waste treatment services, as well as heavy-lift equipment and related services. Keppel Corporation Limited was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Singapore.

