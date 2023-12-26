Comparing Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TKFOY) & St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TKFOY – Get Free Report) and St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyu Fudosan and St. Joe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tokyu Fudosan alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyu Fudosan N/A N/A N/A St. Joe 25.43% 13.83% 6.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of St. Joe shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of St. Joe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyu Fudosan N/A N/A N/A $86.04 0.15 St. Joe $252.30 million 13.63 $70.93 million $1.59 37.06

This table compares Tokyu Fudosan and St. Joe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

St. Joe has higher revenue and earnings than Tokyu Fudosan. Tokyu Fudosan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than St. Joe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tokyu Fudosan and St. Joe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyu Fudosan 0 0 1 0 3.00 St. Joe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

St. Joe beats Tokyu Fudosan on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokyu Fudosan

(Get Free Report)

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities. The Strategic Investment segment develops and improves infrastructures, such as renewable energy power generation and logistics facilities. The Property Management & Operation segment manages condominiums, buildings and facilities, and other properties; and constructs rental conference rooms and hotels, as well as leisure, healthcare, and environmental and greening management facilities. The Real-Estate Agents segment provides real-estate sales agent service and consignment sales; and engages in operations related to rental housing management. It also owns and manages resort facilities, urban style hotels, senior housings, and membership sports clubs. Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About St. Joe

(Get Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers. It primarily sells developed homesites, completed homes, parcels of entitled or undeveloped land or homesites, and a homesite residual on homebuilder, as well as offers title insurance and marketing services. The Hospitality segment owns and operates a private membership club, golf courses, beach clubs, retail outlets, marinas, and other entertainment assets. This segment also engages in the hotel, food and beverage, and gulf-front vacation rental operations, as well as provides management services. The Commercial segment engages in leasing of commercial property, multi-family, a senior living community, and other assets. This segment also plans, develops, entitles, manages, and sells commercial and rural land holdings for retail, office, hotel, senior living, multi-family, self-storage, and industrial uses; and grows and sells pulpwood, sawtimber, and other forest products. The St. Joe Company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyu Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyu Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.