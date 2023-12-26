Comparing Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) & New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ)

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) and New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Vital Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Vital Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vital Energy and New Source Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Energy $1.47 billion 0.89 $631.51 million $30.58 1.49 New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Vital Energy has higher revenue and earnings than New Source Energy Partners.

This table compares Vital Energy and New Source Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Energy 36.25% 21.47% 8.82% New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Vital Energy has a beta of 3.1, indicating that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Source Energy Partners has a beta of -9.85, indicating that its share price is 1,085% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vital Energy and New Source Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Energy 2 2 5 0 2.33 New Source Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vital Energy presently has a consensus target price of $62.11, suggesting a potential upside of 36.57%.

Summary

Vital Energy beats New Source Energy Partners on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc. in January 2023. Vital Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About New Source Energy Partners

New Source Energy Partners L.P. acquires, owns, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. The company also offers various oilfield services, including wellsite services during the drilling and completion stages of a well, such as blowout prevention, surface valve, and flowback services for horizontal and vertical wells in oil, natural gas, and NGL production regions in North America. New Source Energy GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On March 15, 2016, New Source Energy Partners LP, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

