Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 285 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.8% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $4,673,201.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,361.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $4,673,201.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,407 shares of company stock valued at $20,238,444 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $141.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.51 and a 200 day moving average of $130.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

