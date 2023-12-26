Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CTTAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CTTAY

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CTTAY opened at $8.35 on Friday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.