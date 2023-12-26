Contrasting Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) and Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL)

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) and Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Getinge AB (publ) and Nexalin Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getinge AB (publ) 1 3 1 0 2.00 Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.2% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Getinge AB (publ) and Nexalin Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getinge AB (publ) 7.41% 8.13% 4.84% Nexalin Technology -3,576.32% -105.41% -80.04%

Volatility and Risk

Getinge AB (publ) has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexalin Technology has a beta of 5.76, indicating that its share price is 476% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Getinge AB (publ) and Nexalin Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getinge AB (publ) $2.81 billion 2.18 $246.86 million $0.78 28.74 Nexalin Technology $128,636.00 20.80 -$1.70 million N/A N/A

Getinge AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Nexalin Technology.

Summary

Getinge AB (publ) beats Nexalin Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; monitoring systems, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected devices, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products. The company also provides thoracic catheters, dry seal chest drain, mobile dry seal drain, dry and wet suction water seal chest drain, and chest drain valves; transitional accessories; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; endovascular products; pressure controlling syringes, vessel harvesting systems, balloon expandable covered stents, tubing sets, hemoconcentrators, and lung machines; and OR integration and management. In addition, it offers extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; inspection and packing products; mechanical ventilation products; medical furniture; modular room systems; operating lights and tables; patient transport; sterile supply management; sterilization; surgical assist systems; surgical perfusion; transport and storage; trays and baskets; vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions; sterilizer loading equipment; and cage handing systems. It offers its products through a network of sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Getinge AB (publ) was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. It licenses and markets Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and drug-free therapy for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia. The company's Nexalin device emits a patented frequency-based waveform, which stimulates a positive response from the mid-brain structures associated with various mental health disorders. In addition, it designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, a medical device that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, Alzheimer's disease, and dementia. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

