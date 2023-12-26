Contrasting Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF)

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CDL Hospitality Trusts and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get CDL Hospitality Trusts alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDL Hospitality Trusts N/A N/A N/A $0.13 6.51 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $1.41 billion 1.38 -$87.17 million ($0.94) -17.07

CDL Hospitality Trusts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDL Hospitality Trusts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

CDL Hospitality Trusts pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. CDL Hospitality Trusts pays out 86.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out -4.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CDL Hospitality Trusts and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDL Hospitality Trusts 0 0 0 0 N/A Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1 5 0 0 1.83

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus target price of $14.64, suggesting a potential downside of 8.77%. Given Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more favorable than CDL Hospitality Trusts.

Profitability

This table compares CDL Hospitality Trusts and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDL Hospitality Trusts N/A N/A N/A Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -5.41% -2.53% -1.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of CDL Hospitality Trusts shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CDL Hospitality Trusts beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

(Get Free Report)

CDL Hospitality Trusts ("CDLHT") is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.1 billion as at 30 September 2023. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust ("H-REIT"), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust ("HBT"), a business trust. CDLHT was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 19 July 2006. M&C REIT Management Limited is the manager of H-REIT, the first hotel real estate investment trust in Singapore, and M&C Business Trust Management Limited is the trustee-manager of HBT.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Receive News & Ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.