Contrasting Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) and Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Free Report) and Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Real Brands has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Real Brands and Westrock Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Westrock Coffee 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Westrock Coffee has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.78%. Given Westrock Coffee’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westrock Coffee is more favorable than Real Brands.

This table compares Real Brands and Westrock Coffee’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brands $10,000.00 1,076.26 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A Westrock Coffee $877.47 million 1.00 -$55.19 million ($0.77) -12.91

Real Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Westrock Coffee.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of Real Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brands and Westrock Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brands -2,899.70% N/A -109.86% Westrock Coffee -5.31% -94.58% -3.99%

Summary

Westrock Coffee beats Real Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Brands

(Get Free Report)

Real Brands, Inc. engages in the extraction of hemp cannabinol (CBD) oil/isolate, wholesale of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products. It offers topical creams and gels, cosmetics, tinctures, oils, capsules, vape cartridges, oral sprays, lotions, and other products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Providence, Rhode Island.

About Westrock Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions. The Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

