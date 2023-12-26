Contrasting Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) & Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) and Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pola Orbis 0 1 1 0 2.50 Reckitt Benckiser Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pola Orbis 0 1 1 0 2.50 Reckitt Benckiser Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pola Orbis 4.51% 6.17% 5.14% Reckitt Benckiser Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pola Orbis 4.51% 6.17% 5.14% Reckitt Benckiser Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Pola Orbis and Reckitt Benckiser Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pola Orbis $1.27 billion N/A $87.09 million $0.25 44.20 Reckitt Benckiser Group N/A N/A N/A $2.59 26.65

Pola Orbis has higher revenue and earnings than Reckitt Benckiser Group. Reckitt Benckiser Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pola Orbis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.7% of Reckitt Benckiser Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pola Orbis beats Reckitt Benckiser Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pola Orbis

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of office buildings and residential properties. The company also involves in the management and operation of buildings. It sells its products through department, directly operated retail, duty-free stores, Internet, and cosmetics stores, as well as through door-to-door sales, and mail-order sales. Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands. The company also offers fragrances and devices; water softeners; home cleaning products; dish washes; toilet cleaners; disinfectants; sprays, baits, and plug-ins for pest control; stain removals; fabric washing; and other hygiene products under the Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Finish, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Vanish, and Woolite brands. In addition, it provides vitamins, minerals, and supplements under the Biofreeze, Airborne, Mead Johnson, Move Free, Enfamil, Neuriva, and Nutramigen brands. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

