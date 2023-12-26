Critical Comparison: NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NewLake Capital Partners and Equinix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLake Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Equinix $7.95 billion 9.45 $704.34 million $9.30 85.99

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than NewLake Capital Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

93.2% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Equinix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NewLake Capital Partners and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLake Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A Equinix 10.95% 7.34% 2.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NewLake Capital Partners and Equinix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLake Capital Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 Equinix 0 7 6 1 2.57

NewLake Capital Partners currently has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.69%. Equinix has a consensus target price of $830.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.83%. Given NewLake Capital Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NewLake Capital Partners is more favorable than Equinix.

Summary

Equinix beats NewLake Capital Partners on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

