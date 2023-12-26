Critical Contrast: MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) versus Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) and Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MSP Recovery and Park City Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $8.38 million 39.21 -$7.42 million N/A N/A Park City Group $19.10 million 9.94 $5.59 million $0.27 38.70

Park City Group has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

MSP Recovery has a beta of -1.86, meaning that its share price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park City Group has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for MSP Recovery and Park City Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Park City Group has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.31%. Given Park City Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Park City Group is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Profitability

This table compares MSP Recovery and Park City Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -268.17% -19.47% -10.90% Park City Group 29.27% 12.48% 11.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.2% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Park City Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of Park City Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Park City Group beats MSP Recovery on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It is also developing LifeWallet, a platform for real-time analytics at the point of care which helps in identifying the primary insurer and assisting providers in receiving customary rates for accident-related treatment. MSP Recovery, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, Audit Management, and ActionManager supply chain solutions to manage inventory, product mix, and labor. In addition, the company offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. It primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and their suppliers. The company is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

