Critical Review: Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) & Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) and Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Nuvalent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Veru shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Nuvalent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Veru shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nuvalent and Veru, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvalent 0 3 5 0 2.63 Veru 0 1 2 0 2.67

Risk & Volatility

Nuvalent currently has a consensus price target of $60.86, indicating a potential downside of 16.77%. Veru has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 674.65%. Given Veru’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veru is more favorable than Nuvalent.

Nuvalent has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veru has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvalent and Veru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvalent N/A -26.46% -25.20% Veru -571.20% -374.04% -136.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuvalent and Veru’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvalent N/A N/A -$81.85 million ($2.03) -36.02 Veru $16.30 million 4.08 -$93.09 million ($1.13) -0.63

Nuvalent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veru. Nuvalent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nuvalent beats Veru on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Veru

Veru Inc., a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for metastatic breast cancer and for viral acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections. The company's development program includes enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor agonist for the second line treatment of metastatic breast cancer; Enobosarm + abemaciclib, a combination versus estrogen blocking agent as secondary treatement of AR+ ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer; and sabizabulin, a microtubule disruptor for the treatment of hospitalized patients with viral lung infection on oxygen support who are at high risk for viral induced ARDS. The company was formerly known as The Female Health Company and changed its name to Veru Inc. in July 2017. Veru Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

