Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.13. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPIX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

