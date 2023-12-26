CVA Family Office LLC Has $6.99 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,131 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.6% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $374.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.86. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.69.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

