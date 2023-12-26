Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of CYCC opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.85. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -26.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

