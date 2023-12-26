Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 409 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,934 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 66,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $141.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $141.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,407 shares of company stock worth $20,238,444 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

