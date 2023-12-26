DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
Shares of DTEA opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.66.
About DAVIDsTEA
