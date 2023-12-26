Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.39 and last traded at $29.39. Approximately 13,007 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $271.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Davis Select Worldwide ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

