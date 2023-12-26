Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Trading 0.2% Higher

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.40. 45,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 22,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22.

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (HDRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that targets globally-listed firms in the hydrogen and fuel cell segment. HDRO was launched on Mar 9, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.

