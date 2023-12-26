Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $24.72. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

Democracy International Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in Democracy International Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Democracy International Fund during the second quarter worth $532,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Democracy International Fund during the second quarter worth $296,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Democracy International Fund by 21.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Democracy International Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 68,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

About Democracy International Fund

The Democracy International Fund (DMCY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democracy Investments International index. The fund tracks an index of global, large- and mid-cap companies outside the US. The index aims to overweight investments in democratic countries while underweighting those in authoritarian countries.

