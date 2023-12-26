DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) Stock Price Up 7.9%

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Free Report) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 116,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 350,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

DiamondHead Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondHead

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHHC. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondHead by 846.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,511,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,488 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of DiamondHead by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,243,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of DiamondHead by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 772,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 188,241 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondHead by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 406,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiamondHead Company Profile

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.