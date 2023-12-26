Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.53 and last traded at $11.46. 13,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 22,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 391.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 15,856 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 100,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period.

About Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF

The Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (MOON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Moonshots index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index that selects US-listed companies seeking innovative technologies. MOON was launched on Nov 12, 2020 and is managed by Direxion.

