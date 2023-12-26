Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFS opened at $110.99 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.88.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

