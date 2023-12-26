DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 14,216 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Envista by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.88.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $43.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Keller acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,397.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Keller acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,397.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,143.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $417,125. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

