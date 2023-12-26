DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 3,257 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 256.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at $110,011,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 39.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,071,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 68.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,660,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $28.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

