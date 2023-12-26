DnB Asset Management AS Acquires New Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.06% of Main Street Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 40.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.59% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $123.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.34 million. Analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.09%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

