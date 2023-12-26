DnB Asset Management AS Acquires New Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Argus increased their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $8,507,123.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,760,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 241,682 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $8,821,393.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,107,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,412,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $8,507,123.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares in the company, valued at $134,062,502.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock worth $87,716,006 in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

