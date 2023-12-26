DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 106.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 121.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VFC

About V.F.

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.