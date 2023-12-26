DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,283 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.88. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.63.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

