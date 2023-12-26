DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,602 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,141 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,167.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,011 shares of company stock worth $1,422,764. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.34. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 72.09%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

